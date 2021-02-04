Scotty Miller has played a significant role for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his second season, a key component to Tom Brady's success -- even if he is the No. 4 wide receiver in the offense. Miller's catch just before halftime in the NFC Championship Game was just one of the many big plays he has contributed this season.

A sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Miller is inadvertently part of one of the most well-publicized trades in the NFL over the past two years. The Buccaneers selected Miller with the 208th pick in the draft, the pick they acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in the DeSean Jackson deal. Miller has more catches and yards than Jackson the past two seasons, even though Miller has made just $1.17 million in base salary and Jackson has made $7.23 million.

Miller has 46 catches for 701 yards and four touchdowns in his two seasons, averaging 15,2 yards per catch. He has one 100-yard receiving game in his career (Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders) -- when he caught a career-high six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. A second-team All-MAC selection at Bowling Green, Miller ranked seventh in the nation in receiving yards per game at 104.4 in his senior season (2018).

Miller gained some headlines during Super Bowl week as Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was hoping he could run a slow 40-yard dash time so Tampa Bay could draft him. Miller still ran a sub-4.4 and it didn't improve his draft stock, getting selected on Day 3 of the draft. He has four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown in the postseason, playing 43 percent of the offensive snaps in the NFC Championship Game when Antonio Brown was out (knee).

If Brown suffers a setback in Super Bowl LV, the Buccaneers will be relying on Miller as a third wide receiver option behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. He's still expected to play a role throughout the game as the fourth option.