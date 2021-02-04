The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recorded the fifth-most sacks during the regular season, which translated to the sixth-most takeaways in 2020. The defense will need that level of pressure to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense in Super Bowl LV.

One of the players tasked with impeding the Chiefs' matriculation down the field is second-year cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. The former Pro Football Writer's Association All-Rookie Team member had 70 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception this season. He recorded three interceptions during his rookie campaign. If the 23-year-old is to keep an active streak alive, it will come at the former MVP's expense. In each of Tampa Bay's three playoff games, the Michigan native has recorded an interception.

Murphy-Bunting is one of two former Central Michigan Chippewas on the roster, joining wide receiver Antonio Brown. The latter's first career interception came on "Monday Night Football" against fellow rookie Daniel Jones.

A second-round pick, Murphy-Bunting ran a 4.42 second 40-yard dash in addition to posting a 41.5 inch vertical jump and 126 inch broad jump. He measured in at 6-foot, 209 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Tampa Bay has embraced a youth movement in the secondary. All of their starters have been in the NFL for three or fewer years. Safety Mike Edwards, cornerback Jamel Dean and Murphy-Bunting were all drafted in 2019. Cornerback Carlton Davis and safety Jordan Whitehead were drafted in 2018. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.'s play has put him in contention for NFL Rookie of the Year.