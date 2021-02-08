The Weeknd headlined the Super Bowl LV Pepsi Halftime show. He is doing something that has never been done before, with the stage setup in the stands right next to the Raymond James Stadium pirate ship.

He did end up making it down to the field, along with his dancers, but there was no stage set up there. The pop star performed some of his top hits as well as some of his deep cuts in this electric performance.

He started out the performance in a convertible, with city lights behind him and Pepsi logos all behind him. He incorporated lights, fog and fireworks to amplify his performance.

Here is a look at the unique performance:

He did not have a surprise guest, likely to avoid close contact and keep it safer during the pandemic.

The setup was in part thanks to The Weeknd himself, who gave millions of his own money to ensure the performance was the vision he wanted.

When teasing the performance, The Weeknd said part of the reason they made the change was for safety.

"Due to COVID and for the safety of the players and the workers we kind of built the stage within the stadium and we're also using the field as well but we wanted to kind of do something that we've never done before," he said. "So we built the stage in the stadium but I'm not gonna tell you anything else, because you'll have to watch on Sunday."

Halftime Setlist:

Call Out My Name (played as intro)

Starboy

The Hills

Can't Feel My Face

I Feel It Coming ft Daft Punk

Save Your Tears

Earned It

House of Balloons

Blinding Lights

You can watch The Weeknd's full Super Bowl LV halftime performance below.