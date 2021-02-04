The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the doorstep of NFL greatness. If they can take down the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, they will win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. Not only did the Bucs win their first playoff game since the 2002 season, they won three straight road playoff games to earn the right to fight for a title in their own stadium. While Tom Brady is a big reason for Tampa Bay's quick turnaround, he isn't the only reason. This defense evolved into one of the best in the league and the Buccaneers drafted well, as offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. came in and made an immediate impact. They have a tall task, however, as the Chiefs are the most explosive team in the league, and eager to defend their Super Bowl title.

These two teams met in Tampa in Week 12 and it was Patrick Mahomes and Co. that left sunny Florida with a 27-24 win. You could argue that the game wasn't as close as the final score indicated, as the Chiefs jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, and it took until four minutes left in the game for the Buccaneers to pull within three. This Buccaneers team is not the same one that lost in Week 12, however, as it has reeled off seven straight wins. Still, there are a couple of lessons to take away from Tampa Bay's last loss.

Below, we will identify three X factors that would all but guarantee a win for the Buccaneers on Sunday. First, let's start with what might be the most obvious task.

1. Contain Chiefs' weapons

Without a doubt this is easier said than done, but the Buccaneers' secondary had an absolutely nightmare of a performance against the Chiefs' speedy wideouts earlier this year. Mahomes threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns, and star tight end Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 82 yards. It was Tyreek Hill who stole the show, however, as he caught 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis also had one of the worst games of his career, as he allowed nine receptions for 211 yards and 3 touchdowns as the primary defender on Hill. He allowed 236 yards overall as the primary defender, which is the most allowed by any player in any game since data became available in 2017.

Buccaneers cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross said this week that his players took their first meeting with the Chiefs as a learning experience, and that they are better prepared to face this explosive offense this time around.

"They realize now that they can't do some of the things they did in the last game," Ross said, via Pro Football Talk. "I think it was maybe — I don't want to say lackadaisical or disrespecting their speed, but sometimes you don't know how fast a man is until you actually run with that man, and then you find out some things about yourself and him as well.

"The approach will be totally different this time around. I think they'll be better prepared. Should be a good ballgame for them."

Completely neutralizing the likes of Hill and Kelce is not necessary for a win, but the defense can't allow them to take over the game. Contain these fast wideouts and don't give them the big play.

2. Take advantage of Chiefs' offensive tackles

The Chiefs will not have either of their two starting offensive tackles in the Super Bowl due to injury. This unit is no stranger to having to adjust on the fly, as it has done so rather successfully this season. At some point, however, it could prove too much to handle. Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck maintains he is unfazed by yet another lineup change before the biggest game of the year, but maybe he should be.

"To me, it feels like something that's a constant in this league," Heck said when asked about adjusting his lineup again. "You always have seasons where you've got to ... 'Hey, next man up.' You've got to move a guy here to there and so in that regard, this is not unusual. I think the way you get them ready for that is you just approach it with a mentality that it doesn't matter if you're playing left guard or right tackle. There's only a certain amount of blocks you got to make."

"I feel like they play as one no matter where they're at. They have that continuity, they've been put through that situation at some point or another."

In the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers, Shaquil Barrett sacked Aaron Rodgers three times while Jason Pierre-Paul got to him twice. Hopefully Vita Vea gets the start this Sunday, as he provides an invaluable push on the inside that opens up the edge for the Bucs' talented pass rushers even more so. Mahomes is rather mobile, so he will be able to make up for some of the breakdowns when they happen. But providing constant pressure on him limits Mahomes' time to make decisions, limits the amount of time the Bucs' cornerbacks have to hold their assignments and could lead to a Buccaneers victory.

3. Limit turnovers

It looked like the Buccaneers were cruising to a victory against the Packers a couple of weeks ago, as they were up double digits for the majority of the third quarter. Then, the offense hit a bump in the road. Brady threw three interceptions on three straight drives which allowed the Packers to cut the deficit from 11 points to five. The Buccaneers defense was able to step up and hold off what could have been a disaster, but three turnovers on three straight drives in the second half is the formula for a loss. The Buccaneers can't turn the ball over like they did in Green Bay -- especially with how talented this Chiefs offense is.