Tom Brady has appeared in double the number of Super Bowls of any other starting quarterback in NFL history and has won more Super Bowl titles than any player -- the ultimate bragging rights for anyone. Brady isn't one to harp on his accomplishments, but he will certainly drop a line or two about everything he's done from time to time.

Monday was one of those days. Brady used his number of Super Bowl appearances to underline the uniqueness of Super Bowl LV opening night. This is a Super Bowl unlike any other, and Brady pointed out he's played in more Super Bowls than anyone else.

A humble brag for someone who can do it.

"This is a crazy media day," Brady said during Super Bowl opening night (which was actually held during the day this year). "I'm sitting here in an empty room. This is very different than the other nine experiences."

Prior to his Super Bowl opening night press conference, Brady took a selfie of his Zoom conference -- a much different experience than being at a podium with dozens of reporters hoarding him. The unique experience also extends to Brady's team, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Brady took a selfie prior to the Zoom conference, saying "I got to get a picture of this" in describing the uniqueness of the event. When a player is about to play in his 10th Super Bowl, he's seen it all.

Brady will be searching for that seventh championship, the most for any player in NFL history -- tying Otto Graham for the most championships in pro football history. Brady would become the fifth player to win seven-plus championships and three-plus MVP awards in the four major sports (Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio, Yogi Berra, Bill Russell).

He's also one of the few players to have experienced Super Bowl "Media Day," Super Bowl "Opening Night," and a Super Bowl Zoom conference. A flex for a quarterback who has had an incredible run of success.