Tom Brady continues to make Super Bowl history -- and only needed one half to extend this record. Brady had his fourth three passing touchdown game in the Super Bowl with his one-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown to close the first half -- the most in NFL history. Brady threw three touchdown passes in the first half of a Super Bowl for the first time in his Hall of Fame career -- the first player to accomplish that feat since Joe Flacco in Super Bowl XLVII (2013).

Only Joe Montana has multiple games with three-plus touchdown passes in a Super Bowl, which Brady doubled. Brady was 16 for 20 for 140 yards with three touchdowns and a 135.4 passer rating in the first half.

Brady snapped his first quarter drought by throwing his first passing touchdown in the first quarter of any Super Bowl -- his 10th Super Bowl appearance. In his previous nine Super Bowls, Brady had scored a combined three points in the first quarter.

Brady hit Rob Gronkowski twice in the first half for a touchdown, the 13th and 14th of the duo's postseason career -- the most in NFL history. They passed Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, who had 12 heading into the game.