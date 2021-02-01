Tom Brady has accomplished plenty in his Hall of Fame NFL career, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is starting to enter the stratosphere of the greatest professional athletes ever. A seventh Super Bowl title would further cement Brady on an already unique list of greatest athletes to ever play the four major sports, and the Buccaneers quarterback already is in territory only LeBron James has accomplished -- over the last 30 years.

Brady and LeBron are just one of two athletes in the four major professional sports (NFL/NBA/MLB/NHL) to make 10 championship appearances over the last 30 years. Brady made nine Super Bowls with the New England Patriots (he won six of them) and will make the 10th Super Bowl appearance of his career with the Buccaneers. LeBron has made 10 NBA Finals in his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers (winning four of them and at least one with each team). Brady is 6-3 in championship game appearances and LeBron is 4-6 in his 10 Finals trips.

James has the second-most points in NBA Finals with 1,562 (behind only Jerry West) and is second in assists (430) and steals (93) -- behind only Magic Johnson. He's fourth in rebounds (561) and third in free throws made (285).

Brady is the GOAT of Super Bowl quarterbacks, as his 10 Super Bowl appearances double the amount of any starting quarterback. His 10th Super Bowl start will give him more than any other two quarterbacks combined. Brady is the NFL's all-time leader in Super Bowl completions (256), pass touchdowns (18), and pass yards (2,838). This is Brady's third Super Bowl appearance after the age of 40 -- that's the same amount of Super Bowl appearances as Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, and Dan Marino combined, at any age.

Brady and LeBron are in unique company with this championship game appearance. A championship would give Brady seven titles and three MVP awards in his career, joining Bill Russell, Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra, and Joe DiMaggio as the only players in any sport to accomplish that feat.