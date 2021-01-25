There are few things you can count on these days, but you can almost always count on quarterback Tom Brady playing in the Super Bowl. Even at 43, and with a new team, the future Hall of Famer is in the big game again, marking his 10th Super Bowl appearance. To get there this time, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to do it all on the road as the No. 5 seed, defeating the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints and finally the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Following the win over Aaron Rodger's squad, Brady and longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski decided to recreate a well-known video they made back in 2019.

The original video came after the New England Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs to advance to the Super Bowl, where they eventually beat the Los Angeles Rams, earning Brady his sixth ring. Here's a look at the original video, set to Diddy's "Bad Boy For Life."

Now looking for his seventh ring, which would give him more championships than any team, yes any entire franchise, in NFL history, the QB had to give us another iconic video.

Still walking with his good friend Gronk, who came out of retirement to rejoin Brady in Tampa, the same song is on in the background.

He also used the same caption: just a "W."

The two are also seen with very similar facial expressions, giving off a "how about that" attitude.

The Buccaneers will be the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, as it is scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. They will face the defending champion Chiefs in the Feb. 7 matchup, which will be broadcasted on CBS.