Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski seem to be doing just fine outside of the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium. In their first season away from Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, the dynamic duo are Super Bowl-bound as Buccaneers teammates. While there was plenty of rumors and speculation swirling about icy endings to both of their tenures in Foxborough, both players looked back fondly at their careers with the Patriots.

As for Brady, the quintessential face of the Patriots' dynasty alongside Belichick, he was asked to give a message to his former coach while speaking to reporters today leading up to Super Bowl LV. Brady offered high praise to Belichick, noting he wouldn't be in the position he is without the head coach's tutelage.

"I have a great relationship with him," Brady said, via WEEI.com. "Again, I am just incredibly grateful for what he's meant in my life as a coach. He was everything you could ask for as a player. I loved my time and two incredible decades there. My football journey took me to a different place and I certainly could never have accomplished the things in my career without his support and his teachings.

"Incredible coach and mentor for me. I have had a lot of those in my career, but obviously he's at the top of the list."

Together, Brady and Belichick enjoyed two-decades of sustained dominance and claimed six Super Bowl titles while becoming the most prolific dynasty the sport has seen. Each has ascended to greatness in their professions.

With Gronkowski, who came out of retirement and forced a trade to Tampa Bay to play alongside Brady, he noted that he hasn't had any contact with Belichick since the trade to Tampa Bay. That said, the tight end expressed extreme gratitude for his time with the Patriots.

"Those years in New England mean everything to me," he told reports on Monday via Zoom. "That's where I started my career. That's where the legend of Gronk started. That's where it boomed. I appreciate those times. I am grateful for all those times. Just everything there. I learned so much throughout those times. I feel like I grew throughout those times throughout my time in New England. I feel like I learned so much information just about the game of football, about the game of life, just everything overall throughout my nine years there. My family. my friends that I met throughout my time there. Just the people. Just everything. Just the atmosphere. Those times are appreciated.

"That will always be in a special place in my heart throughout those nine years that I was there. I have definitely taken some of those lessons I've learned and brought them with me to the next chapter in my life, too, and it has definitely helped me out to get to where I am now."

From here, Gronkowski will be aiming for his fourth career Super Bowl while Brady looks to extend his NFL-record to seven titles on Sunday when they take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. While playing in this game is nothing new for these future Hall of Famers, this Super Bowl provides them with a unique opportunity to pursue a championship without the steady hand of one of the game's greatest coaches, which may only add to their historic résumés.