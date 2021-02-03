Tom Brady is in the midst of the greatest season for a 40-plus-year-old quarterback in NFL history, setting the NFL record for touchdown passes in his first season with a new team (43) and second-most passing yards in year one with a new team (4,633). Also Brady took the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl -- while becoming the oldest quarterback to start a Super Bowl at 43 years, 188 days.

Brady is having a dream season at 43 and already has plans on coming back next year, the final season of his contract with Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers quarterback arguably had one of the greatest seasons of his Hall of Fame career at 43 -- he threw the second most TDs of his career -- and believes 2020 was just the beginning.

"As long as I'm playing, I want to improve and get better. I feel like next year is going to be a lot better than this year," Brady said on a Zoom call Wednesday. "I feel like I'll be in a much better place mentally. I'm going to train a lot better this year, physically, next year I'll be in a better place. As soon as this game ends we're on to next season. We'll start thinking about next year then."

The start to Brady's season had its distractions, as Brady's parents both battled COVID-19. Tom Brady Sr. was hospitalized from the virus, and even called it a matter of "life or death," which certainly affected his son in the first two games of the year (Brady threw three touchdowns and three interceptions). This is on top of an offseason affected by COVID-19 with no minicamp, a limited training camp, and no preseason games.

Brady finished second in the NFL in completions (401), tied for second in passing touchdowns (40), and third in passing yards (4,633). He led the Buccaneers to the franchise's second Super Bowl appearance and became the fifth quarterback to win three road playoff games en route to the Super Bowl.

Next season may be even better from Brady with a full offseason of training and minicamp. The NFL may have to get used to seeing Brady a few more years at the highest level.