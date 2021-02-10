Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had one of the worst losses of his NFL career against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, but the former champion only had praise for his opponents. Tight end Travis Kelce, who also had a less productive performance than we are used to seeing, congratulated the Bucs following the loss as well.

Mahomes and his offense were unable to score a touchdown and instead Kansas City put up just nine points in the loss. Despite some incredible passes from the quarterback, many of his crucial throws landed incomplete. The Bucs defense put pressure on Mahomes and their aggressive approach resulted in an uncharacteristic game for the usually explosive Chiefs.

Following the 31-9 loss, Mahomes and Kelce quickly found Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on the field to congratulate him on his seventh ring. NFL Films captured the audio of mutual respect between the players.

Here's what they had to say:

"You're a legend, man. Congrats, man,"Mahomes told Brady.

Brady reciprocated the compliment, telling Mahomes, "You're a stud, bro, keep in touch."

When Kelce found Brady after the game, he told the QB, "I had a feeling you'd figure it out. Congratulations, big guy. You're unbelievable."

Brady does tend to "figure it out," as Kelce said, as he now has more championships than any NFL team.

Both the Bucs and the Chiefs are expected to be in the playoff picture next year, and Brady and Mahomes will continue to be compared until TB12 finally hangs up the cleats. Though the way things are looking, who knows when that may happen.