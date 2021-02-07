The time is now. The day is here. Super Bowl LV is upon us. On top of watching the NFL's top teams -- and arguably top quarterbacks -- go head-to-head with legacies, history and the Lombardi Trophy on the line, we're in for a Super Bowl Pepsi Halftime performance for the ages.

Whether you're watching to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle it out with the Kansas City Chiefs, or for all the extras that come with the major event, you'll be able to enjoy both in this very unique Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LV is almost here, and you can watch it for free on the CBS Sports App.

The Weeknd was announced as the halftime entertainer for Super Bowl LV long before we knew which team's play would sandwich his performance and since then, he has been getting ready to perform for the limited crowd that will be at the game. To make sure it was "what he envisioned" he spent $7 million of his own money to make the halftime show "cinematic."

At CBS Sports we break down the teams set to play in the big game, so why not break down the halftime performer as well.

He's had countless No. 1 songs, chart-topping albums, nominations in many categories and was even nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2016 for "Earned It" from the Fifty Shades of Grey: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Here's a closer look at The Weeknd:

Bio:

From: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Age: 30 years old

Real name: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye

Genres: R&B, Pop, Alternative R&B

Music Career:

First album with Republic Records: Trilogy, a compilation album for the mixtapes released in 2012

Debut studio album: Kiss Land

Most recent album: After Hours, released in 2020

Awards:

Total nominations: 319

Total awards won: 107

Total Grammy nominations: 10

Total Grammy wins: 3

Grammy win categories: Beauty Behind the Madness for Best Urban Contemporary Album, "Earned It" for Best R&B Performance, Starboy for Best Urban Contemporary Album

Studio Albums:

Kiss Land (2013)

Beauty Behind the Madness (2015)

Starboy (2016)

After Hours (2020)

Top Songs:

Blinding Lights

The Hills

Call Out My Name

Earned It

Can't Feel My Face

I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)

Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)

Performance preview: