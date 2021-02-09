The Weeknd is fresh off a dizzying and dark halftime performance at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, and the reception to his show seemed rather polarizing. Some loved it, some couldn't resist complaining on Twitter. Where did you fall? Don't answer that ... nobody cares. That's yesterday's news.

Instead, we're looking ahead and turning our attention to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles next year. Who might be in line to land the halftime show honors in 2022? It's too early to know, but it's not too early to guess. Here are 10 suggestions that make sense, kind of:

Drake

This seems like an obvious place to start. The singer/rapper made a brief cameo during Super Bowl LV in a commercial as "Drake from State Farm," but it seems only natural he gets the halftime show at some point soon. Drake is so embedded in the sports community at this point that it's honestly shocking he hasn't already landed the gig. He's got the hits and star power to qualify, so why not make it two straight Canadian headliners?

Foo Fighters

Another case of "how haven't they done this already?" Are the Foo Fighters past their prime? Probably, but they have the necessary catalogue (and then some) and are still capable of putting on one hell of a show. Plus, you wouldn't have to deal with all the cranky old sportswriters complaining about how they don't "get" the music.

Rihanna

It's been a while since Rihanna has been in music spotlight, but she's apparently sitting on her completed ninth studio album. If she elects to release it sometime this year, it could set up a comeback tour that puts her on stage at Super Bowl LVI. She's previously turned down the halftime show gig and has been highly critical of the NFL -- especially in regards to their treatment of Colin Kaepernick -- but that was before Jay-Z's Roc Nation (the label that Rihanna is signed to) entered a partnership with the NFL to produce the Super Bowl halftime shows.

Taylor Swift

Does she need the gig? Certainly not, and Swift has seemingly been intent on doing things on her own terms while limiting her time in the spotlight over the past few years. That being said, she's still arguably the biggest star in music and the Super Bowl offers one of the biggest stages in music. With a bunch of new music that she's yet to perform live, who's to say the temptation wouldn't be there?

Snoop Dogg

Much like Drake, Snoop has been embedded in the sports community for a long time and he's got enough hits to put on a great show (and enough famous friends to have a bunch of cool guest performers.) It doesn't hurt that it seems like he enjoys saying "yes" to every offer that comes his way and that next year's Super Bowl is in Los Angeles.

Harry Styles

He's one of the biggest young stars in music and his selection would be an extremely popular one among a younger demographic, so that could be really enticing to the league. Also, his more recent solo work has been well-received by critics and fans alike, so there's enough of a catalogue to make it work. Plus, it would open the door for a potential One Direction reunion at the Super Bowl and that would certainly generate buzz.

Britney Spears

There's been so much talk about Britney recently thanks to the drama surrounding her conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement. There's a lot of uncertainty about her status right now, but if she's well enough to perform (and actually wants to do so) then the Super Bowl could offer the opportunity for her to spark a comeback and begin a new chapter for herself, especially if the conservatorship is lifted (or modified) by then.

Bruce Springsteen

I know he's already done the halftime show, but I'm still putting him in here so that other sportwriters will retweet this article.

New Radicals

Yes, they only have one album and were inactive for more than 20 years, but they recently reunited for a special performance ahead of President Biden's inauguration, so why not double down? And who cares about a limited catalogue ... a Super Bowl halftime show typically lasts 12-14 minutes, which means they could simply play "You Get What You Give" around two-and-a-half times. That's almost a perfect setlist.

Creed

You've seen Creed's 2001 Thanksgiving performance, right? It's borderline criminal they didn't get a halftime show after that. It's not too late. Do the right thing.