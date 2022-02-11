We are now just days away from Super Bowl LVI, where the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will battle for glory on the NFL's biggest stage. Interestingly enough, both teams have starting tight ends that are dealing with knee injuries, and they are the two players everyone has eyes on when it comes to the injury report.

Tyler Higbee of the Rams sat out of practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, but C.J. Uzomah of the Bengals returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant after missing Wednesday's session. According to the pool report, Uzomah participated in individual work and observed team periods.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked if Uzomah was on track to play Sunday. He responded by saying he's "always careful" to say one way or the other, "but so far, so good."

"He's been good," Taylor added. "He's progressing nicely."

Progressing nicely indeed. During the Bengals' send-off party in Cincy earlier this week, Uzomah ripped off his knee brace in front of the crowd and jogged around Paul Brown stadium while giving high-fives to fans in attendance.

Uzomah had a career year this past season with 493 yards and five touchdowns on 49 receptions. Joe Burrow has completed 78.5% of his targets to Uzomah, which is the fifth-highest rate of any quarterback-wide receiver or quarterback-tight end duo. He has five games of 50 or more receiving yards this season including playoffs, and is an underrated facet of Cincinnati's passing game in an offense headlined by the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.