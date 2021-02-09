Super Bowl LV is only two days behind us, but we are already on to Super Bowl LVI. While we are a long way away from knowing who will play in the big game next season, we did get a a sneak peak at some elements of the next Super Bowl on Tuesday when the Super Bowl LVI logo was unveiled.

While it follows the same patterns as the most recent Super Bowls as far as design goes, it does have more flare than its counterparts. The 56th Super Bowl is taking place at SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers located in Inglewood, Calif.

The logo incorporates some local images by adding palm trees and bright colors inside the roman numerals to make the graphic more unique to the location. Take a look:

The Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission released a hype video to get fans ready for the big day, with a voiceover from Snoop Dogg. He talks about what makes L.A. special and looks back at other Super Bowls the city has hosted.

Super Bowl LVI, which will be played on Feb. 6, 2022, will be the first played in Los Angeles since 1993. L.A. hosted the first Super Bowl at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 1967.

The Super Bowl logo was unique each year until Super Bowl XLV, when they went with a simple silver look with the Lombardi trophy. Then, with Super Bowl 50, roman numerals were abandoned and gold was featured. Chris Creamer, the founder of SportsLogos.net, put the new logo's uniqueness in perspective with a tweet showing every Super Bowl logo: