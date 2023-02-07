A record 50.4 million American adults, which breaks down to 20 percent -- roughly one in five -- will bet on Super Bowl LVII, according to a survey from the American Gaming Association. Those adults are expected to wager an estimated $16 billion on Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Of course, this is all helped by the legalization of sports betting across multiple states in America. As a result:

A whopping 30 million American adults are expected to place a traditional sports bet online, at a retail sportsbook, or with a bookie, which is a 66 percent increase from 2022.

In addition, 28 million people will casually bet with friends in some type of pool or squares contest (an increase of 50 percent from 2022).

The AGA also determined that 34 percent of NFL fans have said that the legalization of sports betting has made watching NFL games more entertaining.

The data was conducted via an online survey on behalf of the AGA from Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2023 and it polled 2,199 adults.

"Every year, the Super Bowl serves to highlight the benefits of legal sports betting: bettors are transitioning to the protections of the regulated market, leagues and sports media are seeing increased engagement, and legal operators are driving needed tax revenue to states across the country," AGA President and CEO Bill Miller said.

When it comes to Super Bowl LVII specific wagers, bettors are "evenly split on the outcome of the game" according to the AGA, with 44 percent each planning to bet on the Eagles and Chiefs. That leaves the remaining 12 percent will likely place bets on non-moneyline related wagers.