Super Bowl LVII had a little bit of everything. It had big plays, a second half comeback and some controversy after a questionable holding call on the Eagles set up the Chiefs' game-winning field goal. Defense may have the only thing missing on a night where a combined 73 points were scored between the two teams, making it the third-highest scoring Super Bowl ever.

The 57th edition of the NFL's biggest game also saw several Super Bowl records fall. Multiple records were set by the two quarterbacks who helped make Sunday's Super Bowl one of the most exciting and competitive Super Bowls of all-time.

Here's a look at the records that were set on Sunday night.

Most touchdown runs: Jalen Hurts (3)

Hurts tied the record that was set by Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis 25 years ago. Davis, then the Denver Broncos' starting running back, rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns as Denver upset the defending Super Bowl champion Packers. Ironically, Davis' success came at the expense of Andy Reid, who was a Packers assistant at the time.

By running for 70 yards on Sunday night, Hurts joined Steve Young as the only quarterbacks to lead both teams in rushing in a Super Bowl. Young rumbled for 49 yards in the 49ers' blowout win over the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX. Young also threw a still-standing Super Bowl record six touchdown passes in that game.

Longest punt return: Kadarius Toney (65 yards)

With his team holding a 28-27 lead, Toney's 65-yard punt return helped set up Mahomes' four-yard touchdown pass to Skyy Moore that stretched Kansas City's lead to eight points. Toney broke a seven-year record that had been held by Jordan Norwood, who had a 61-yard return during the Broncos' 24-10 win over the Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

Hurts makes NFL history

Forget Super Bowl history, Hurts did something on Sunday night that no one had previously done in any game. The Eagles' second year quarterback also became the first player in NFL history with 300 passing yards, 70 rushing yards and three touchdown runs in a game.

Mahomes has 'perfect' game

OK, Mahomes didn't post a perfect 158.3 passer rating. But he as good as you can be in a Super Bowl. While being aided by his offensive line, Mahomes became the first quarterback with three touchdown passes, zero turnovers and zero sacks in a Super Bowl.

Reid's historic win

Chiefs coach Andy Reid became the first coach to defeat a team in the Super Bowl that he had previously coached in a big game. Reid, who is now on the short list of coaches with multiple Super Bowl rings, led the Eagles to the Super Bowl 18 years ago.

Reid is the third coach to defeat his former team in the Super Bowl. Weeb Ewbank, who led the Colts to back-to-back titles during the pre Super Bowl era, defeated the Colts as the Jets' head coach in Super Bowl III. Jon Gruden led the Buccaneers to a win over the Raiders (who he had coached the previous season) in Super Bowl XXXVII.