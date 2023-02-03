Andy Reid's history with the Philadelphia Eagles lies deep, as he's the winningest head coach in franchise history. The Eagles use plenty of their organizational philosophies based on the structure Reid built, from roster construction to front office personnel toward the practice of hiring a head coach.

This is how the Eagles landed on Nick Sirianni as their head coach, someone Andy Reid commends on how he's handling coaching in Philadelphia. Reid knows all too well how to succeed in a city that has an intense passion for football.

"I loved his personality. He's a guy that you can talk to and (he) communicates well. He's got a fire to him that you appreciate – and the players appreciate," Reid said Thursday. "A personality is what I'm saying – a good personality.

"And he's smart. I had a chance to talk to him and he's a smart kid. And I think he's perfect for Philadelphia. That's a tough place and he's a tough kid, and he relates well to those people there."

Sirianni and Reid actually crossed paths well before Super Bowl LVII, as Reid did not retain Sirianni on his staff when he was hired as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. Sirianni was the wide receivers coach under interim head coach Romeo Crennel in 2012, but Reid had a coach in mind for the wide receivers that was with him in Philadelphia.

"When I came here, I was told Nick Sirianni is a really special coach. Really a good football coach," Reid said earlier this week. "But, I had David (Culley). David was my assistant head coach and he had been with me for 14 years and so, he was coming with me.

"And I had to make that determination to keep Nick or not, and I knew being as good as he was and the reputation he had, I knew he was going to get something. And so, it's worked out great for him."

Sirianni ended up with the San Diego Chargers as an offensive quality control coach the next season, rising up to quarterbacks and wide receivers coach over the next several years before becoming the offensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts. Sirianni has the offensive coordinator there for three years before arriving in Philadelphia.

"He (Reid) had a guy that I really admired that he pulled me into the office and asked to meet with me and told me face to face that he had a guy, but had heard good things about me, and I appreciated that," Sirianni said this week. "His honesty, his ability to get to me as soon as he possibly could so I could move on and find another job.

"I didn't get a chance to pick his brain at all on anything like that but got a ton of respect for Coach Reid and who he is as a person and who he is as a coach. His record speaks for itself, but you talk to anybody, and they think even higher of him as a person.

"Do I know him all that well? No. But I have a high amount of respect for him."

Coaching in Kansas City was an important time in Sirianni's life. Sirianni met his wife during his days in Kansas City in addition toward getting his first opportunity in the league. There's no grudge over Reid deciding to go with his guy, forging the path for Sirianni's career.

"Obviously, it was really important both ways," Sirianni said. Kansas City is a great town. We really enjoyed our time there. My wife had a lot of friends there. I made some good friends there, as well, none of which I would assume are rooting for us or our family this weekend, but that's okay.

"When you have something as significant as meeting your wife there in that city, that place, that time frame, that city is always going to carry a special place in my heart because of that."

As for Reid, Philadelphia will always hold a special place in his heart. Reid got his first coaching opportunity in Philadelphia and enjoyed a tremendous amount of success there, only to improve his excellent career in Knsas City.

Now, he can beat his old team in the Super Bowl.

"I had a great time there. 14 years, long time, huh?" Reid said Sunday. "I'm happy for them, I'm happy for the city. They're passionate. They love football.

"I can't wait till when Kansas City and Philly clash, it is going to be awesome. What a great Super Bowl it will be."