Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is nearly here. As fans arrive in Arizona for the big game, the scene is becoming more electric by the minute.
Cities awarded the Super Bowl take months of preparation and scheduling to transform the city, preparing for an influx of fans. The Super Bowl is far from just a one-day affair, with parties and events happening all week ahead of the main event. The events range from big parties to celebrity meet-ups and everything in between for fans of all ages.
Here are some events and Super Bowl parties to check out if you are in Arizona:
- Super Bowl Experience: The Super Bowl experience has everything from Lombardi Trophies on display, photo opportunities and merchandise. Fans can see how they would fare in football drills such as the 40-yard dash -- and maybe even run into a star player. This event has been a Super Bowl tradition, and each year the city of choice creates the experience that is good for all ages. This year, the event is the Phoenix Convention Center and runs throughout the week.
- Super Bowl Music Fest: The Super Bowl Music Fest is another event that has become a tradition for the week leading up to the championship. This year, Paramore and Bleachers will perform Thursday, Dave Matthews Band and DJ Pee.Wee are scheduled for Friday and Imagine Dragons, Kane Brown and Nightly will close out the weekend with a Saturday show.
- The Party One: The Party One is for Uber One members and will feature music from Paris Hilton as well as other surprise musical performances. The event is Friday at the Walter Where?House in Phoenix.
- Shaq's Funhouse: Presented by Shaquille O'Neal, this event is described as "part-festival, part-carnival" and will include house games, a "taste of Phoenix" and celebrity guests. The Saturday party will feature Snoop Dogg and Diplo.
- 2023 Hall of Fame Party: This event will feature performances by Cardi B, Offset, Paul Oakenfold, and DJ Shift and take place Saturday in Chandler.
- Super Bowl Breakfast: At this event, the Bart Starr award will be presented to a current player to recognize their "outstanding character, integrity and leadership on and off the field." This year, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousin was given the honor. The breakfast will be held Saturday morning.
- 2023 NFL's Play Football Family Festival: Members of the youth and high school football community have the opportunity to meet NFL legends and current players, test equipment and learn new skills. The event is free and aims to bring together the NFL family. The event will be held Saturday.
- Gronk Beach: 21 Savage, Diplo and Lil Jon headline the ultimate party hosted by former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski. There will be a celebrity volleyball game including wide receiver Deebo Samuel, as well as celebrity appearances and photo opportunities. The event will be held Saturday at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale.
- Taste of the NFL 2023: This event will have some of the best local food from multiple chefs, while also having some legendary NFL and celebrity guests.
- NFL TikTok Tailgate: This pregame party will take place Sunday, headlined by Jason Derulo and the Black Keys.