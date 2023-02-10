The Super Bowl matchup is set between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, but they are far from the only ones who have to prepare ahead of the big game. Those of us watching at home have a lot to get ready as well. What will we wear for the game, and the all important question, what will we eat?

Super Bowls are about the game, of course, but they are also a major day for serving up some of the best game day foods and snacks. If you are stuck on what to serve on Sunday, don't worry, I have you covered. I love a theme, so to start, here are some football themed foods that look the part.

Football themed food

If you want something easy but cute and a fan favorite, try some chocolate covered strawberries with a football twist. All you need to do is melt chocolate as you would for normal chocolate covered strawberries and take white chocolate or icing to make the "laces" on the football.

Here is what they look like:

Tasy Kitchen

Sticking with the chocolate theme, you can also do a similar snack with chocolate and pretzels. Melt chocolate, dip the pretzel into the chocolate and take white chocolate or icing to make the laces. You can also add different colored sprinkles based on whatever team you are rooting for.

Sarah's Bake Studio

To give your brownies a little football makeover, bake brownies (and there is no shame in the boxed brownies game) and add white icing or white chocolate to make the laces. You can also add laces to cupcakes to make them more on the NFL theme.

Food Talk Daily

Tasty co.

If you are feeling really bold, you can try your hand at making this fruit football helmet. Click here to learn how to make this impressive snack.

Tasty co.

Location based food

With the Eagles and Chiefs in the Super Bowl, it is only fitting to have some classic Philly and Kansas City snacks to add to the mix.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Philadelphia choice is obvious; you have to think Philly Cheese Steak when you think of the city. There are tons of recipes out there and while it is hard to achieve the status of one as good as you'll find on the streets of Philly, we can sure try.

Natasha's Kitchen

Kansas City is known for their BBQ and one popular dish is "Burnt Ends Mac & Cheese."

Nestle Professional

Classic food

Would it be a Super Bowl party without wings? Here are some of the best wing recipes so you can appeal to all your guests.

Parade.com

Buffalo chicken dip is another fan favorite and packs a punch without taking too much time or effort. Wins all around.

New York Times

Nachos are another favorite and can be as simple or elaborate as you want. Here are some recipes for nachos.