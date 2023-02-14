As with every massive sporting event, nearly every pundit weighs in with their analysis and predictions ahead of the Super Bowl. This year, CBS and NFL Gameday analyst Nate Burleson, he was right on the money.

During Sunday's installment of NFL Gameday just hours before Super Bowl LVII, Burleson correctly predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs would defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, when it was all said and done.

Here's proof:

For Burleson, it all came down to Kansas City's head coaching advantage.

"If I had to bet on one man, I'd bet on Andy Reid," Burleson said. "I do believe he is going to coach his best game that we've ever seen. It will be fun, it will be creative, it will be explosive. I have the Chiefs winning this 38–35."

The Chiefs have been one of the NFL's top teams over the past five years and Reid now has two Super Bowl victories to his credit during that time. It certainly wasn't outlandish that Burleson decided to side with the underdog Chiefs, but getting the score exactly correct was downright impressive.

The Chiefs and Eagles were tied at 35-35 in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVII, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes lead the Chiefs into the red zone. Harrison Butker would connect on the game-winning field goal to make Burleson's prediction a reality.