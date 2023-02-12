At 6:30 p.m. ET, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII to decide our 2022 NFL champion. In the afternoon, the Chiefs released their inactives for the "Big Game," and the list included a surprise name.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will not be dressed for Super Bowl LVII. Edwards-Helaire was activated from injured reserve last week. He suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 11, and watched as Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon took over at running back. When CEH was activated from injured reserve, many believed he would be a part of the game plan on Sunday. Instead, he won't even be in uniform.

Edwards-Helaire rushed for 302 yards and three touchdowns this past season, and added 151 receiving yards and three more scores through the air. His best season came during his rookie campaign back in 2020, when he rushed for 803 yards and four touchdowns.

With CEH out, Pacheco, McKinnon and Ronald Jones will handle the duties at running back. The rookie Pacheco has been the main back for the Chiefs in the postseason, as he's recorded at least 85 yards from scrimmage in both of Kansas City's playoff games.

Along with Edwards-Helaire, quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, center Austin Reiter, offensive tackle Darian Kinnard, tight end Blake Bell and defensive end Malik Herring were announced as inactives.