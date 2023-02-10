SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- The Philadelphia Eagles offensive line has earned the title of the best offensive line in the NFL. Just ask Frank Clark, who will be seeing plenty of what the Eagles have to offer in Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs' star defensive end wore his sunglasses and went over what he saw from Philadelphia on film.

"You got as guy on the other side in Lane Johnson who's teaching Jordan Mailata the game. And that's dope," Clark told CBS Sports regarding the Eagles' bookend tackles. "Here's a guy 10 years plus still doing it at a high level. Then he goes in there and brings this young guy in and he's been a great sight for them.

"They needed some help at the left tackle position for the last few years and they were going through these changes with quarterbacks. They got the best offensive line in football for a reason. Hats off to them for that. They've done nothing but earn that. I don't take anything away from them."

Clark will have his hands full with Johnson and Mailata in the Super Bowl as the pair have combined to allow just three pressures on 106 pass blocking snaps this postseason. Johnson is playing with a torn abductor in his groin, yet he's still playing at a high level through the pain.

Johnson will be healthy enough to play the Super Bowl, and he's impressed with what Clark brings to the table. Clark has been no slouch in the playoffs, with eight pressures and 2.5 sacks this postseason. He has 13.5 sacks in his postseason career, tied for third most in NFL history.

"He's super quick," Johnson said. "I remember the first time playing him in Seattle. Had a nasty inside move and a nasty spin move. Really plays hard too. Between that and how he plays the run, he's super physical. Just a super talented guy."