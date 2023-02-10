Super Bowl Sunday is just a few days away and that means we're close to crowning another champion as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the game itself isn't the only thing that fans are concerned with when it comes to one of the biggest days on the sports calendar.

The Super Bowl commercials are also at the forefront of the minds of football and, especially, non-football fans alike.

Each year, the Super Bowl is the most-watched television program in the United States. According to Variety, a 30-second Super Bowl ad will cost between $6 and $7 million during Super Bowl LVII. In 2022, a 30-second Super Bowl ad ran companies an estimated $6.5 million.

Years ago, we'd have to patiently wait until Super Bowl Sunday in order to funny what witty and hilarious commercials would air. However, in the age of social media, many companies let the commercials make their way onto the internet before the game, so that fans can catch a sneak peak.

Below are some of the leaked commercials:

