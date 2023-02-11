Micah Parsons certainly is one of the most intriguing players in the NFL, having a strong personality to go with his ability to connect on social media. An easily assessable person, Parsons backs up his comments and demonstrates no remorse toward what he says.

That being said, the Dallas Cowboys superstar may want to pull the reins back on his latest admission.

Parsons was on the CBS Sports "All Things Covered" podcast with Bryant McFadden this week while making his Super Bowl media rounds. Let's just say he went a little too personal with this admission.

"I have a foot fetish," Parsons told McFadden. As McFadden looked at Parsons awkwardly, he asked Parsons, "like toes?" Parsons admitted he did.

Definitely more than anyone needed to know regarding Parsons, one of the best defensive players in the game. Attractiveness to feet is not uncommon, yet it's not something many people admit -- which is why the look on McFadden's face said it all.

Of course, Parsons may just like shoes too. People with foot fetishes do have particular interest in shoes, jewelry, or other foot adornments.

There may be more to the mystery, or more we care to know (maybe Parsons likes pedicures). Regardless, Parsons will be seeing pictures of feet and other weird things at football games next season.