Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was on the field at State Farm Stadium in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, just over a month after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field in a "Monday Night Football" game. Hamlin was accompanied by his caregivers on the field.

Hamlin was introduced to the crowd ahead of the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

The 24-year-old tweeted a photo from near the Eagles' end zone, writing, "Ain't It A Blessing!?"

Hamlin also reunited with one of his childhood friends, Eagles running back Miles Sanders. The two appeared to be having fun ahead of the biggest game of the year.

Maybe Hamlin is an Eagles fan for the day?

During the game, Hamlin tweeted a photo with NBA legend LeBron James. Hamlin captured the photo, "The King" with a crown emoji.

Hamlin is making progress in his recovery, and a decision on his NFL future has yet to be made. Dr. Thom Mayer, the medical director for the NFLPA said earlier this week that he guarantees that Hamlin will play professional football again, but the reality of that is not what the player and his team is focused on right now.

NFL medical director Allen Sills said the decision is a long way away and that the Bills are working on giving Hamlin the best opinions and advice on his future, something that will come down to his own decision.

For now, it is good news to see Hamlin at NFL events and enjoying rooting on his friends and fellow NFL players. Hamlin was also in attendance at NFL Honors and was joined on stage by some members of his medical staff.