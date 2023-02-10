The Super Bowl is one of the most highly wagered events that the sports world has to offer, and Drake is getting in on the action. The Grammy award-winning rapper revealed a slew of picks that he's already placed for Super Bowl LVII that totals nearly $1 million and has a heavy lean on the Kansas City Chiefs hoisting the Lombardi Trophy when it's all said and done.

Specifically, Drake has put $965K on the line and, if he hits on each bet, he'll take home $4.5 million.

First, he placed $700K on the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII with an estimated payout of $1.477 million. After that, Drake has Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs' first touchdown scorer ($50K to win $750K), JuJu Smith-Schuster as the Chiefs' first touchdown scorer ($50K to win $500K), Kansas City to win both halves ($50K to win $250K), Kansas City to win each quarter ($30K to win $630K), Travis Kelce to win Super Bowl MVP ($25K to win $325K), and selected the tight end position to win Super Bowl MVP ($60K to win $600K).

"My psychotic bets for Sunday are in @stake," he captained the Instagram post.

Because he bet both Mahomes and Smith-Schuster to score Kansas City's first touchdown, Drake won't make a clean sweep of his wagers on Sunday. That said, he has made a couple of bold predictions here, specifically with the Super Bowl MVP bet. While Travis Kelce is a pillar to Kansas City's offense, no tight end has ever won Super Bowl MVP, so the Chiefs star will have to make history to cash this bet.

Drake does seem to be riding his hot hand with the Chiefs. Just a few weeks ago, the rapper won $2.1 million thanks to K.C. defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship. Now, he's spreading some of those winnings to cash in even more during the Super Bowl. While the Chiefs have led him well, Drake did lose an $850K wager by backing the San Francisco 49ers over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Championship. Had he won that, it would have netted him $1.9 million, so there's a chance the Eagles can play spoiler for him in two consecutive games.