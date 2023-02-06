As the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the biggest game of the year, predictions are flooding in from football fans and experts everywhere. Each team has its strengths, but their paths here have been quite similar -- remarkably so.

As ESPN's Field Yates pointed out, the Eagles and Chiefs are mirrors of each other in several key areas.

Let's start with their record coming in. The Chiefs have an overall record of 16-3 and the Eagles are also 16-3. Their regular season record gave them both the No. 1 seed in their conferences, meaning they both got the wild card round bye.

The Eagles have scored 546 points this year and I'll give you one chance to guess how many points the Chiefs have put on the board this season. Did you guess 546?! If you did, congratulations. Both teams averaged 4.6 yards per carry and have four takeaways in the postseason.

Not only do both teams have six All Pros, but two of their All Pros are related. The Kelce brothers, tight end Travis on the Chiefs and center Jason on the Eagles are the first brothers to ever play against each other in the Super Bowl. The teams' quarterbacks -- the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the Eagles' Jalen Hurts -- are their two other All Pros.

This are the first Super Bowl matchup in 39 years in which both teams won a championship in the last five years. The Chiefs won in 2020, defeating the San Francisco 49ers and the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in 2018. And, of course, each team has been coached by current Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

These teams are eerily matched and that makes it even more difficult to confidently pick a winner. As of Monday afternoon, Caesar's Sportsbook has Chiefs +1.5 with the over/under set at 50.0.