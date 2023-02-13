For 23 years, Steve McNair held the record for the most rushing yards in a Super Bowl by a quarterback. McNair's record finally fell in Super Bowl LVII, when Jalen Hurts surpassed McNair's total of 64 yards gained on the ground back in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Hurts broke McNair's record on a two-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play with 4:02 left in the third quarter, with the Eagles protecting a 24-21 lead over the Chiefs. He ran for 63 yards in the first half as Philadelphia built a 24-14 lead.

That wasn't the only record Hurts either broke or matched. He scored two touchdowns in the first half to become the second quarterback to run for multiple touchdowns in the Super Bowl. Jim McMahon was the first quarterback to do so during the Bears' 46-10 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl XX.

While it came in a losing effort, McNair's Super Bowl performance was memorable. Down 16-0, McNair and running back Eddie George willed the Titans to 16 unanswered points, setting the stage for one of the greatest finishes in Super Bowl history.

One play after tying the game, the Titans fell back behind after Kurt Warner hit Isaac Bruce on a 73-yard touchdown pass. Undaunted, McNair led the Titans' offense from their own 12 to the Rams' 10-yard line in less than two minutes. McNair's big play on the drive was a 16-yard completion to Kevin Dyson after he broke two tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

The completion gave the Titans one last chance to tie the score and force overtime. McNair completed his slant pass to Dyson, but Dyson fell just short of the end zone after being tackled in the middle of the field by Rams linebacker Mike Jones.

Like McNair, Hurts is a dynamic player who used his arm and legs to take his team to the Super Bowl. Hurts, who ran for 13 touchdowns in the regular season and two more in the Eagles' first two playoff games, further made history on Sunday night by become the first player to run for two touchdowns in the first half of a Super Bowl.