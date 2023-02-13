The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles have had the best offensive line all season, and they proved it once again on the opening drive of Super Bowl LVII against the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Philadelphia big men up front absolutely dominated the Chiefs defensive line at the point of attack as NFL MVP runner-up and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rumbled into the end zone on a 1-yard quarterback sneak for the first score of the Big Game.

The quarterback sneak has been Philadelphia's bread-and-butter all season long as their 33 conversions on 37 attempts (Hurts added another sneak in the second quarter) are both far and away the most by an team in the NFL.

Most QB sneak attempts this season



Conv/Att Eagles 33/37* Browns 17/20 49ers 17/20 Bengals 16/20

* Includes Hurts' Super Bowl touchdown

The Eagles' Second Team All-Pro quarterback's rushing score marks his 16th of the season including the playoffs, the most by any quarterback in a season including the postseason. His total is two ahead of Cam Newton's 14 rushing touchdowns in his 2011 Offensive Rookie of the Year season. Hurts also became the first touchdown scorer in an Eagles game for a team-high fourth time this season, a winning bet for those who took him with +600 odds.