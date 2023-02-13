The Chiefs needed a perfect offensive game plan to win on a night where the Eagles offense was clicking and seemingly had the ball for a majority of the game (35:47 time of possession).

That's exactly what they got. They racked up 38 points (31 from the offense), didn't turn it over once, weren't sacked once, and scored on every drive in the second half to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit en route to a 38-35 victory.

Reid deflected praise around the club when asked what was the difference during the turnaround. "Well, I'll give the credit to the big O-line, and Patrick Mahomes, and all those guys around them. Eric Bieniemy was phenomenal also."

The praise to Bieniemy, who has been the team's offensive coordinator since 2018, and a popular name among head-coaching candidates for several years, stands out.

Bieniemy and Co. put on a clinic, especially in the second half. Whether the performance is eventually validated with a well-deserved head-coaching job or not, he deserves his flowers for Super Bowl LVII.

The most obvious impact of the Chiefs' scheme in Sunday night's win was their use of motion to create confusion for the Eagles defense, and neutralize their pass rush.

All four of the Chiefs' offensive touchdowns utilized motion against the Eagles.

Kansas City did it better than anyone all season, culminating with its performance in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs had 45 red-zone touchdowns using motion this season, 21 more than any other team.

The Chiefs' opening-drive touchdown came courtesy of Travis Kelce going in motion, giving him a mismatch with safety Marcus Epps, who he schooled in man coverage.

It was also a reflection of what makes the Chiefs' motion different from any other team in the league. They don't just use their motion player as a decoy. They put the ball in the hands of the motion player more than any other team in the NFL.

Including Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs had 17 touchdowns this season by the player in motion, seven more than any other team. This was never more crucial than their two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, which looked like identical play calls.

Kadarius Toney was beyond wide open on his go-ahead touchdown catch from Mahomes. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he had 11.2 yards of separation on the catch.

Skyy Moore had 13.1 yards of separation (NFL Next Gen Stats) on the same play, but on the other side of the field, to give Kansas City an eight-point lead.

It was clear in both cases that Kansas City's motion created commotion on Philadelphia's No. 1 pass defense.

Bieniemy and Co. also put on a masterclass in the run game, which was expected to be an area where the Eagles had a significant edge. Instead, the Chiefs outrushed the Eagles (158-113) and averaged more yards per rush (6.1 to 3.6) despite being dominated in time of possession (35:47 to 24:13).

It was not the conventional game plan under Reid either as 49 percent of Kansas City's plays were runs, its highest rate in 14 playoff games with Bieniemy as the offensive coordinator. It was a bold strategy that paid off thanks to the creativity of Reid and Bienemy.

Perhaps the best example was on the Chiefs' opening drive of the second half. They lined up Jerick McKinnon at fullback on third-and-1, resulting in a gaping hole and a 14-yard run to spark their touchdown drive.

It all caps a season where the Chiefs finished with the league's top-scoring offense and won a Super Bowl despite trading away one of the best wide receivers in the league in Tyreek Hill. Credit to Reid and Mahomes, but also more evidence toward Bieniemy's head-coaching case.