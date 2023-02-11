PHOENIX -- The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are two days away from Super Bowl LVII with final preparations underway for both teams. Philadelphia and Kansas City have no more media obligations as the week is finally getting normal for both teams.

The final practice of the season has concluded with just a walkthrough to go on Saturday before the teams have their final team meeting before Sunday's showdown.

"I had something that I was definitely prepared to do for this moment, but then I altered my plan a little bit," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on the Eagles' final night prior to the game. "What we'll do on Saturday is instead of me talking and instead of a captain talking, I think we're just going to open it up to the floor. We'll just kind of let everybody talk."

Without further ado, here's the final injury report for both teams.

Super Bowl LVII injury report

Chiefs: No injuries

No injuries Eagles: Britain Covey (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Covey injured his hamstring earlier in the week and is questionable for Sunday's game. The Eagles do have options at punt returner if Covey is out, as they can elevate Greg Ward from the practice squad or have DeVonta Smith return punts. All 22 starters are healthy for the game.

No injuries for the Chiefs, as everyone practiced in full on Friday.