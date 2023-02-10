For the first time in Super Bowl history, the flyover during the national anthem will be piloted by an all-female crew. The event will serve as a celebration of 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

The pilots will be flying over State Farm Stadium in a diamond formation at around 345 mph. They will depart from Luke Air Force Base -- less than 10 miles west of State Farm Stadium -- in two F/A-18F Super Hornets, an F-35C Lightning II and an EA-18G Growler.

"What it boils down to is that we trained to do this job together," Lt. Catie Perkowski said in an interview with GMA. "I didn't join the Navy to be female fighter pilot. I joined the Navy fighter pilot, so to me it makes no difference."

Perkowski went to high school in Albuquerque, N.M. and is a Dallas Cowboys fan. But even though her team is not competing this Sunday, she said that doing the Super Bowl flyover is a dream come true. After their job is done, the pilots will get to stay and watch the game.

"My dad did ask me to call him from the sideline on the Super Bowl," Perkowski told GMA, adding that she told him she will do her best to make that happen.

Perkowski is picking the Chiefs to win this weekend and predicted that it will be a "largely offensive" game with a final score of 35-17.

According to the Navy website, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola in 1973. One year later, six of them earned their Wings of Gold and the nickname "The First Six." On Feb. 2, 2019, the U.S. Navy conducted the first ever all-female flyover in Maynardville, Tenn. to honor the life and legacy of female Naval aviation pioneer Captain Rosemary Mariner.

It won't just be female pilots this weekend, as all the flight officers will also be women.

"It's not a feeling I can even put into words," Naval flight officer Lt. Katie Martinez said in a statement. "It doesn't get bigger than the Super Bowl, and I am humbled and honored to be able to participate with my friends and fellow Naval Aviators as part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Super Bowl LVII is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.