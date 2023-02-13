When Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles reached halftime, it was time for the players to step aside and superstar performer Rihanna to take the stage. Rihanna's highly anticipated performance included floating stages and a group of dancers.

Rihanna arrived in a red outfit, changing into a dramatic coat towards the end of the performance. She performed in front of a lit up crowd and came down on a floating stage, while her dancers did the same. She moved to different stages throughout the performance. The show also included fireworks at multiple points.

In the past, many Super Bowl halftime headliners have brought out special guests, but this time it was a one-woman show, with Rihanna performing the entire show. Except -- apparently there was a special guest.

So no one knew she was pregnant, but the set list had plenty of people trying to make predictions. For anyone who guessed she would start with "Bitch Better Have My Money" and end with "Diamond," congratulations you are the winner!

Here is a look at the set list:

Bitch Better Have My Money

Where Have You Been

Only Girl (In The World)

We Found Love

Rude Boy

Work

Wild Thoughts

Pour It Up

All of the Lights

Run This Town

Umbrella

Diamond

In keeping with her other endeavors, Rihanna fixed her makeup, seeming like a reference to her makeup line Fenty Beauty.

Twitter had some issues, but that didn't stop the Internet from having a lot to say about the show. Here are some of the best reactions: Rih-Rih is officially BACK.

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna's boyfriend and the father of their child, seemed to enjoy the halftime show.

Shakira, who was a Super Bowl halftime show performer in 2020, wished Rihanna well before the performance.

Katy Perry, who performed at halftime in 2015, also wished Rihanna well.

Is it the Super Bowl or the Rihanna Halftime Show?

Some fans compared it to Lady Gaga's halftime show, noting they both started off the ground.

With the halftime show come and gone, now it is time to get back to the action. Barring any overtime, a Super Bowl champion will be crowned in the next 30 minutes of play. Going into the third quarter, the Philadelphia Eagles are up 24-14 over the Kansas City Chiefs.