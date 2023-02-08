Winning the Super Bowl is, of course, the ultimate goal in the NFL. While each member of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be firing on all cylinders to hopefully hoist the Lombardi Trophy, there are a handful of players who have a little extra on the line during Sunday's game. Four players, two on each team, have specific Super Bowl incentives linked to their contracts and could cash in if things fall their way.

The largest of the bunch belongs to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who can earn $1 million if he logs at least 50% of the offensive snaps and if the Chiefs win. There have only been three instances this season where the wideout played less than half of the offensive snaps for Kansas City: Week 10 vs. the Jaguars (38%), Week 12 vs. the Rams (38%) and the AFC Championship vs. the Bengals (45%). Smith-Schuster has been dealing with a knee injury, but head coach Andy Reid did say on Tuesday that everyone on the Chiefs has been able to practice, which bodes well for the pass catcher.

JuJu Smith-Schuster KC • WR • #9 TAR 101 REC 78 REC YDs 933 REC TD 3 FL 2 View Profile

Meanwhile, defensive lineman Brandon Williams can earn a $50K payday with a Kansas City win as long as he's active for the Super Bowl. Williams was activated off the Chiefs' practice squad in early December and has been active throughout the postseason.

On the Philly side of things, defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph can each earn $125K by playing at least 30% of the defensive snaps coupled with an Eagles win. Suh has only fallen under 30% of the snaps twice and is coming off an NFC Championship Game where he was on the field 48% of the time. Meanwhile, Joseph may have some difficulty getting himself eligible for this incentive as he played 19% of the divisional round and then 22% in the NFC Championship.

On top of these incentives, there is money to gain by winning the Super Bowl for every player. As CBS Sports' Joel Corry notes, the Super Bowl winners receive $157K, while the losers go home with an $82K consolation prize.