Once the Super Bowl ends, it can be one of the most chaotic scenes in sports as players, coaches and media members converge on the field. A tradition that usually takes place as soon as the game ends is a handshake between the winning and losing quarterback.

Once the clock struck zero on Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, it appeared that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes actually didn't share a handshake. The Chiefs took a 38-35 lead on a late field goal with just eight seconds remaining and Hurts' hail mary attempt on the final play fell short.

Following that play, Hurts was seen jogging off the field at State Farm Stadium and down into the tunnel by himself, according to Fox Sports.

The alleged lack of a handshake wasn't touched on in any of the postgame press conferences and there are no photos of the two QBs shaking hands on the field after the game ended. It is of course possible that Hurts and Mahomes shared a moment together away from the field.

Mahomes did catch up with some Eagles' players, including Eagles center Jason Kelce, who he shared a nice moment with him following the game. Jason also caught up with his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, during the scrum.

The postgame handshake is a tradition that usually takes place during most regular season games as well. However, recently retired quarterback Tom Brady has received some flack in the past for failing to participate in a postgame handshake following previous Super Bowls losses.