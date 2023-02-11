After some wild conference championship games, the Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles facing off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday. The Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, to earn the NFC Super Bowl berth, and the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, thanks to a game-winning field goal to earn their spot.

This is the Chiefs' third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. They defeated the 49ers in 2020 and lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. The Eagles' last championship appearance came in 2018 when they beat the New England Patriots.

Kickoff is just under two weeks away, but the game is already historic in many ways. This will mark the first time two Black starting quarterbacks ever faced each other in a Super Bowl, with Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs and Jalen Hurts for the Eagles.

It will also mark the first time two brothers have ever played against each other in the big game. Center Jason Kelce will be suiting up for the Eagles, while his little brother, tight end Travis Kelce, will play on the opposing offense.

The teams will get an extra week to prepare, and then the game will be here before we know it. If you are one of the 100 million of people who watch the Super Bowl, you are probably wondering how you can catch the game this year. Lucky for you, CBS Sports has all the answers.

How to watch Super Bowl LVII

Date: Sunday, February 12 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

Channel: Fox | Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Connected devices (catch fuboTV on any of the following): Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, and any PC and Mac web browsers. FuboTV also supports 4K streaming for select events, if you have a TV capable of showing the game in ultra-HD.

No cable is required for fuboTV, a service that broadcasts live TV over the internet. Watch your favorite teams, network shows, news and movies on 100+ channels. Plus on-demand entertainment including full TV series. Every fuboTV account also includes Cloud DVR space at no extra charge. You can hit record from one device, start watching on another, and finish on another. This applies for the Super Bowl LVII broadcast as well.