We are just days away from kickoff for Super Bowl LVII, and a whole lot of people will be watching. The Super Bowl is historically the most-viewed television program in the United States with the hype surrounding the game like no other, and the entertainment level goes far beyond the action on the field. The pregame festivities and ceremonies as well as the halftime show make the big game a major moment in pop culture.

We already know that Rihanna will be the halftime show performer for Super Bowl LVII, but the NFL also announced the rest of the Super Bowl entertainment.

Eight-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton will be performing the national anthem ahead of the game. The country music singer also has 15-time Country Music Association and 10-time Academy of Country Music awards.

Babyface will be performing "America the Beautiful" ahead of kickoff. The 64-year-old is a 12-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter and producer with 125 Top 10 hits, 44 No. 1 R&B hits and 16 No. 1 pop hits.

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" will be sung by Emmy, Critics Choice and Independent Spirit award winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph. The 66-year-old has a successful acting career and is nominated for a Golden Globe and an NAACP Image Award.

Arizona native Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL) on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD). Kotsur was the second deaf person in history to win an Oscar for his role in the film "CODA."

Colin Denny, a member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, will sign "America the Beautiful." Deaf performer Justina Miles will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and also give the ASL rendition of the halftime show.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of women flying in the U.S. Navy, the flyover will include female aviators as part of the formation.

Now that we know what all the pregame ceremonies will look like, we just have to know what teams will be competing for the Lombardi Trophy. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday and the San Francisco 49ers will head to Philadelphia for the NFC Championship Game.