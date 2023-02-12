Andy Reid is the winningest coach in Eagles franchise history, but he'll be on the opposite sideline when Philadelphia squares off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Reid went 130-93-1 over his tenure with the Eagles, but now he'll look to win his second Super Bowl title with the Chiefs at the 2023 Super Bowl. During his time in Kansas City, Reid boasts a 116-45-0 record, also making him the winningest coach in Chiefs history. In the latest Super Bowl betting lines, the Chiefs have won seven straight games, while the under has hit in the last four Eagles games.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 51 in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and Super Bowl 2023 betting advice from SportsLine's resident Eagles expert, Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is also a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette, which gives him a nuanced perspective of the X's and O's of the game from a player's perspective. Hunt is also uniquely dialed into the Philadelphia Eagles, posting a 37-22-1 record in the last 60 NFL picks involving Philadelphia and returning more than $1,200 to bettors. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in the Super Bowl 2023. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 51 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 10-9 against the spread this season

KC: Chiefs are 8-11 against the spread this season

Why the Eagles can cover

Kansas City did not defend the pass well during the regular season, ranking 18th with an average of 220.9 yards allowed. The team has given up even more yards through the air in the 2023 NFL playoffs (221.5) and now has the daunting task of keeping one of the top receiving duos in the league under wraps. Philadelphia formed the pair quickly, selecting DeVonta Smith with the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and acquiring A.J. Brown from Tennessee last April.

Smith followed a solid rookie season with a strong 2022, making 95 catches for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns. This postseason, the 24-year-old has hauled in eight passes for 97 yards and a score. Brown made a big impact in his first year with the Eagles, setting the franchise single-season record and ranking fourth in the league with a career-high 1,496 yards while tying for third with 11 TD receptions. Smith and Brown are the first teammates in team history to register 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Chiefs will appear in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, becoming the ninth team to accomplish the feat. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the NFL with 41 passing touchdowns this season, and the Chiefs averaged 413.6 yards per game on offense, the most in the NFL. Despite being hobbled with a high ankle sprain, Mahomes managed to rack up 326 passing yards and two touchdowns in Kansas City's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game.

Also powering Kansas City's offense is tight end Travis Kelce. The veteran has been sensational in the 2023 NFL playoffs, recording 21 receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns. In Kansas City's victory over the Bengals, Kelce hauled in seven receptions for 78 yards and a score. Kelce has three touchdown receptions in the NFL playoffs 2023 and will remain the main focal point in Kansas City's aerial attack on Sunday.

Hunt has analyzed this matchup from every angle. He's leaning Under the point total and has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

