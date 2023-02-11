Super Bowl 57 is set for State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle between No. 1 seeds in the NFC and AFC, respectively. The 2023 Super Bowl also features a number of intriguing storylines, including the first-ever matchup between brothers in the big game. Kansas City's Travis Kelce will take on Philadelphia's Jason Kelce, with both earning at least six Pro Bowl selections. The Chiefs and Eagles bring identical 16-3 records and led their respective conferences in scoring while producing exactly 546 points each.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 51 in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and Super Bowl 2023 betting advice from SportsLine's resident Eagles expert, Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is also a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette, which gives him a nuanced perspective of the X's and O's of the game from a player's perspective. Hunt is also uniquely dialed into the Philadelphia Eagles, posting a 37-22-1 record in the last 60 NFL picks involving Philadelphia and returning more than $1,200 to bettors. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in the Super Bowl 2023. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 51 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 10-9 against the spread this season

KC: Chiefs are 8-11 against the spread this season

Eagles vs. Chiefs picks: See picks here

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia's passing defense is elite, which is crucial against Kansas City's dynamic passing offense. The Eagles lead the NFL in passing yards allowed (171.0 per game), passer rating allowed (80.1), and yards allowed per pass (6.3) this season. Philadelphia also puts unique pressure on opposing offenses with pass rush, as the Eagles lead the league in PFF pass rush grade. Philadelphia also leads the league in sacks, generating 70 in the regular season and 78 sacks in the team's 19 games combined. The Eagles are No. 3 all-time in sacks including the playoffs, and are the first team in league history with four players producing at least 12 sacks.

Philadelphia made life difficult for San Francisco's offense in the NFC Championship Game by pressuring on 67% of dropbacks, the highest mark by any team in a postseason game over a five-year period. The Eagles ranked in the top five of the NFL in takeaways (27) and turnover rating, creating a takeaway on 15.1% of defensive possessions. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won the NFL MVP award and led the league in several passing categories this season. Mahomes threw for a league-leading 5,250 yards during the regular season, also setting the pace with 41 touchdowns and a 77.6 QBR. Mahomes also has the most playoff wins by a quarterback before the age of 28 in NFL history and has an elite target in Travis Kelce.

Kelce is in the top two in NFL history in postseason receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and 100-yard receiving games. Kelce also landed in the top eight of the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns during the regular season. On defense, Chris Jones is a terror to opposing offenses, leading a Chiefs unit that was No. 2 with 55 sacks during the regular season. Jones has 7.5 sacks and 43 pressures in the last seven games and ranks in the top three in sacks (17.5), quarterback hits (35), and pressures (93) including the regular season and playoffs. See which team to pick here.

How to make Eagles vs. Chiefs picks

Hunt has analyzed this matchup from every angle. He's leaning Under the point total and has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Hunt's Eagles vs. Chiefs picks, all from the expert who is 37-22 on picks involving Philadelphia, and find out.