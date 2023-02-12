The Philadelphia Eagles will try to defeat their former head coach for the first time when they meet Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl 57. Philadelphia (16-3) is making its second Super Bowl appearance since parting ways with Reid after the 2012 season, winning the championship in 2017, but has lost all three meetings with the 64-year-old's Chiefs. Kansas City (16-3) is playing in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, a stretch that began with Reid's first title as a head coach in 2019.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 51 in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is also a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette, which gives him a nuanced perspective of the X's and O's of the game from a player's perspective.

Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 51 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 10-9 against the spread this season

KC: Chiefs are 8-11 against the spread this season

Why the Eagles can cover

Kansas City did not defend the pass well during the regular season, ranking 18th with an average of 220.9 yards allowed. The team has given up even more yards through the air in the 2023 NFL playoffs (221.5) and now has the daunting task of keeping one of the top receiving duos in the league under wraps. Philadelphia formed the pair quickly, selecting DeVonta Smith with the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and acquiring A.J. Brown from Tennessee last April.

Smith followed a solid rookie season with a strong 2022, making 95 catches for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns. This postseason, the 24-year-old has hauled in eight passes for 97 yards and a score. Brown made a big impact in his first year with the Eagles, setting the franchise single-season record and ranking fourth in the league with a career-high 1,496 yards while tying for third with 11 TD receptions. Smith and Brown are the first teammates in team history to register 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won the NFL MVP award and led the league in several passing categories this season. Mahomes threw for a league-leading 5,250 yards during the regular season, also setting the pace with 41 touchdowns and a 77.6 QBR. Mahomes also has the most playoff wins by a quarterback before the age of 28 in NFL history and has an elite target in Travis Kelce.

Kelce is in the top two in NFL history in postseason receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and 100-yard receiving games. Kelce also landed in the top eight of the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns during the regular season. On defense, Chris Jones is a terror to opposing offenses, leading a Chiefs unit that was No. 2 with 55 sacks during the regular season. Jones has 7.5 sacks and 43 pressures in the last seven games and ranks in the top three in sacks (17.5), quarterback hits (35), and pressures (93) including the regular season and playoffs. See which team to pick here.

How to make Eagles vs. Chiefs picks

Hunt has analyzed this matchup from every angle. He's leaning Under the point total and has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

So who wins Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?