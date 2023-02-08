Two of the most successful NFL teams over the past several seasons will clash when the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. The Eagles (16-3), who are making their second Super Bowl appearance in six years, have posted a 6-3 postseason mark since winning Super Bowl LII in 2017. The Chiefs (16-3), who are making their third Super Bowl appearance in four years, have posted an 11-7 playoff record under coach Andy Reid since he took over the team in 2013. His 2019 team won Super Bowl LIV with a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 51 in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and Super Bowl 2023 betting advice from SportsLine's resident Eagles expert, Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is also a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette, which gives him a nuanced perspective of the X's and O's of the game from a player's perspective. Hunt is also uniquely dialed into the Philadelphia Eagles, posting a 37-22-1 record in the last 60 NFL picks involving Philadelphia and returning more than $1,200 to bettors. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in the Super Bowl 2023. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 51 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 10-9 against the spread this season

KC: Chiefs are 8-11 against the spread this season

Why the Eagles can cover

Despite missing time time due to an injured shoulder, quarterback Jalen Hurts leads Philadelphia's offense. During the regular season, he played in 15 games, completing 306 of 460 passes (66.5%) for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns with six interceptions and a 101.6 rating. He also carried 165 times for 760 yards (4.6 average) and 13 touchdowns. In two games during the 2023 NFL playoffs, Hurts has completed 31 of 49 passes (63.3%) for 275 yards and two touchdowns with a 91.8 rating. He has also rushed for two touchdowns.

Running back Miles Sanders leads the Eagles' rushing attack. During the regular season, he carried 259 times for 1,269 yards (4.9 average) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for 78 yards. In the team's two postseason games, Sanders has rushed 28 times for 132 yards (4.7 average) and two touchdowns.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is a dominant force for Kansas City. He had 15.5 of the Chiefs' 55 sacks on the year and registered 44 tackles. He broke up four passes during the regular season, forced two fumbles and recovered another. Jones registered two sacks in the AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He's had five games with multiple sacks, including 2.5 at Las Vegas on Jan. 7.

Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is also a force for the Chiefs on defense and finished the regular season tied for the team lead with three interceptions. He was second on the team with 108 tackles, including 75 solo, with 3.5 sacks for 31 yards, and five tackles for loss. He knocked down 11 passes, forced three fumbles and recovered another. Sneed made nine tackles, including six solo, in the divisional round win over Jacksonville.

How to make Eagles vs. Chiefs picks

Hunt has analyzed this matchup from every angle. He's leaning Under the point total and has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

