Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face a difficult test when they meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Kansas City (16-3) had the top-ranked passing offense in the NFL during the regular season, averaging 297.8 yards, while Mahomes led the league with a career-high 5,250 yards and 41 touchdown passes. The Chiefs will have their hands full with Philadelphia (16-3), which was first in the NFL with 179.8 yards allowed through the air per game. The Eagles have been even stingier in the 2023 NFL playoffs, permitting an average of only 96 passing yards.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 51 in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is also a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette, which gives him a nuanced perspective of the X's and O's of the game from a player's perspective. Hunt is also uniquely dialed into the Philadelphia Eagles, posting a 37-22-1 record in the last 60 NFL picks involving Philadelphia and returning more than $1,200 to bettors. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in the Super Bowl 2023. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 51 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 10-9 against the spread this season

KC: Chiefs are 8-11 against the spread this season

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia was arguably the most well-rounded team during the regular season, finishing third in total offense (389.1 yards) and scoring (28.1 points) and second in total defense (301.5). The Eagles have been just as strong in the 2023 NFL playoffs, as they've averaged a league-high 34.5 points while ranking first in total defense (195.5 yards) and points allowed per game (7.0). The team also led the NFL with 70 sacks, falling two shy of the single-season record, and have added eight in the postseason.

Linebacker Haason Reddick was tied for second in the league with 16 sacks, while defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and ends Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat recorded 11 apiece, making Philadelphia the first team in NFL history to have four players with double-digit totals in a season. The 28-year-old Reddick has added 3.5 sacks this postseason, Sweat has notched 1.5, and Hargrave and Graham have each recorded one.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Mahomes lost his favorite target last offseason after Tyreek Hill was traded to Miami, but Kansas City added a pair of strong options to help fill the gap. One was JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was signed after spending his first five NFL seasons with Pittsburgh and nearly posted his second career 1,000-yard season, as he finished with 933 yards on 78 catches. The other addition was Marquez Valdes-Scantling, whose 687 receiving yards were three shy of his personal best.

The 28-year-old Valdes-Scantling, who played four years with Green Bay before joining the Chiefs, has made a major impact this postseason, as he's caught a touchdown in both of the team's contests and finished with 116 receiving yards against Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes also has one of the best tight ends at his disposal in Travis Kelce, who ranks second on the all-time postseason list in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,467), TD catches (15) and 100-yard efforts (7). The 33-year-old Kelce hauled in two scoring passes against Jacksonville in the Divisional Round and another versus the Bengals.

