The Kansas City Chiefs will aim for their third Lombardi Trophy on Sunday in Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs, led by Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, will also make their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons, as Kansas City will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl. Kansas City is 16-3 overall this season after winning the last seven games. Philadelphia is also 16-3 following dominant wins over the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL playoffs.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 51 in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and Super Bowl 2023 betting advice from SportsLine's resident Eagles expert, Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is also a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette, which gives him a nuanced perspective of the X's and O's of the game from a player's perspective. Hunt is also uniquely dialed into the Philadelphia Eagles, posting a 37-22-1 record in the last 60 NFL picks involving Philadelphia and returning more than $1,200 to bettors. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in the Super Bowl 2023. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 51 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 10-9 against the spread this season

KC: Chiefs are 8-11 against the spread this season

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia was arguably the most well-rounded team during the regular season, finishing third in total offense (389.1 yards) and scoring (28.1 points) and second in total defense (301.5). The Eagles have been just as strong in the 2023 NFL playoffs, as they've averaged a league-high 34.5 points while ranking first in total defense (195.5 yards) and points allowed per game (7.0). The team also led the NFL with 70 sacks, falling two shy of the single-season record, and have added eight in the postseason.

Linebacker Haason Reddick was tied for second in the league with 16 sacks, while defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and ends Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat recorded 11 apiece, making Philadelphia the first team in NFL history to have four players with double-digit totals in a season. The 28-year-old Reddick has added 3.5 sacks this postseason, Sweat has notched 1.5, and Hargrave and Graham have each recorded one.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won the NFL MVP award and led the league in several passing categories this season. Mahomes threw for a league-leading 5,250 yards during the regular season, also setting the pace with 41 touchdowns and a 77.6 QBR. Mahomes also has the most playoff wins by a quarterback before the age of 28 in NFL history and has an elite target in Travis Kelce.

Kelce is in the top two in NFL history in postseason receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and 100-yard receiving games. Kelce also landed in the top eight of the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns during the regular season. On defense, Chris Jones is a terror to opposing offenses, leading a Chiefs unit that was No. 2 with 55 sacks during the regular season. Jones has 7.5 sacks and 43 pressures in the last seven games and ranks in the top three in sacks (17.5), quarterback hits (35), and pressures (93) including the regular season and playoffs.

How to make Eagles vs. Chiefs picks

Hunt has analyzed this matchup from every angle. He's leaning Under the point total and has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

