The NFL's top two teams will square off in Super Bowl 57 when the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Chiefs (16-3), who have won seven in a row, are making their fifth Super Bowl appearance and third in the past four seasons. The Eagles (16-3), who opened the season 8-0, are making their fourth Super Bowl appearance and second in six seasons. The teams last met during the 2021 regular season prior to the 2023 Super Bowl, with Kansas City earning a 42-30 victory at Philadelphia.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 50 in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is also a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette, which gives him a nuanced perspective of the X's and O's of the game from a player's perspective.

Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 50 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 10-9 against the spread this season

KC: Chiefs are 8-11 against the spread this season

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia's defense is a big reason for its success, led by linebacker T.J. Edwards. During the regular season, Edwards led the Eagles with 159 tackles, including 99 solo, with two sacks and 10 tackles for loss. He recovered one fumble and broke up seven passes. Edwards had nine 10-plus tackle games, including two 14-tackle performances.

Linebacker Kyzir White was second on the team with 110 tackles, including 66 solo, with 1.5 sacks for seven yards and three tackles for loss. He also knocked down seven passes. He's had two games with double-digit tackles, including 12 in the regular-season finale against the New York Giants. He made 11 tackles, including five solo, against Pittsburgh on Oct. 30.

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Chiefs have an improved defense to lean on in this matchup, but Kansas City's bread and butter is its offense. Kansas City leads the NFL in scoring, averaging more than 29 points per game. The Chiefs score points on more than 46% of offensive possessions, and Kansas City averages a league-leading 2.71 points per drive. From a yardage perspective, the Chiefs are also atop the NFL in total yards per game (413.6) and yards per drive (39.3).

Kansas City is No. 1 in EPA per play (+0.16 including playoffs) and yards per play (6.4 including playoffs), and lead the NFL in first downs (408), passing yards (297.8 per game), passing touchdowns (41), and net yards per pass attempt (7.5). With Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the center of the attack, the Chiefs are tough to stop, and Kansas City has considerable experience on the biggest stage of the NFL.

