SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- Orlando Brown isn't one to hide his relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs, even when the two parties are about to ensue in a sequel of contract negotiations in another month. Brown and the Chiefs couldn't come through on a long-term deal after Kansas City slapped the franchise tag on him last offseason.

Tag or no tag, Brown made it clear he wants to be the Chiefs. He still wants to be with the franchise long term.

"Definitely," Brown said to CBS Sports on Wednesday at the Chiefs' media availability. "It's means a lot to be a Chief, to have the opportunity to suit up for this franchise and suit up for these guys up front (offensive line). Playing for (offensive line) coach Andy Heck, Coach (Andy) Reid, Pat (Patrick Mahomes). I couldn't ask for a better opportunity."

Brown has been one of the best tackles in the game over the past four seasons, the only offensive tackle to reach the Pro Bowl in each of the past four years. The Chiefs left tackle allowed four sacks and 39 pressures in the regular season while allowing nine pressures in two postseason games. Brown hasn't allowed a sack since Week 15 against the Houston Texans and just two sacks since Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans.

Since Week 9, Brown has allowed 24 pressures -- but seven occurred in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs offensive line has still been one of the best in the NFL, even when Brown has an off day. Another reason Brown likes the idea of remaining in Kansas City.

"We hold ourselves to a high standard in the room," Brown said. "At the end of the day, you play the position and you kind of know what comes with it. We got a ton of talent on this team as well."

Brown played on the franchise tag last year as he sought the long-term deal. He did hold out for a few practices after he and the Chiefs failed to reach an extension, but there never was any tension between the two sides during the holdout.

The Chiefs have won a lot of games because of Brown and the culture in the organization fits everything he's looking for. Why leave a good thing?

"I've been so blessed to be around so many different players and so many quality coaches," Brown said. "This situation I don't take for granted."