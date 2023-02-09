SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- Patrick Mahomes has embraced all the challenges that have come his way over his career. The man who once was told he should quit football and focus on another sport is set to capture his second league MVP award Thursday night.

Mahomes has been more than deserving of the honor that's set to come his way, setting a league record for offensive yards combined in a season (5,614). Not only did Mahomes set a career high in passing yards (5,250), but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback led the league in passing touchdowns (41) while tying for first in quarterback wins (14).

He also didn't have Tyreek Hill, yet the Chiefs led the league in points per game (29.2) and total yards per game (413.6). If there is any season for Mahomes to capture the MVP award -- 2022 is it.

"He deserves it for sure," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Thursday. "He works extremely hard at his profession. He works hard at being the best. He tries to help our team be the best. Every day in practice he says, 'Let's be great today.' He lives that."

A second MVP would put Mahomes in elite territory, as he would become just the 10th player to win the award multiple times. Mahomes would join Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks to win two MVP awards before turning 28.

On the verge of his second Super Bowl title, Mahomes would become the youngest quarterback to win two Super Bowl titles and two MVP awards before turning 30. He's on the fast track to the Hall of Fame, yet there's more than just putting up video game numbers and winning games at an absurd pace.

"I think we've just seen him grow as a quarterback," Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said. "His talent level goes far beyond his instinctual ability to just go out there. He plays a step ahead. He plays chess out there. He's got three or four moves already in his pocket depending on what the defense does. That's what's gonna make him the greatest to ever go down (at this position)

"He's nonstop always trying to find ways to make himself better. You saw that more so this year than any other year. The pieces were a little bit different and the scrutiny -- everybody was kinda looking to see how we was gonna take his game to the next level.

"Sure enough. I'm pretty sure he'll win MVP."

Mahomes will always have a chip on his shoulder, driving his ability to win as many honors and get as many trophies as he can. He's not even in his prime yet, but is scratching the surface of absolute dominance (if Mahomes hasn't reached that level by the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII).

"I continued to follow my dreams and worked hard," Mahomes said. "Even when it doesn't look great, continue to follow them. It's not like I had a lot of offers coming out. It's not like I was projected to be a high draft pick.

"I wouldn't be sitting in this spot without Andy Reid. He gets the best out of me as a player and as a man. I'm just glad I ended up here, playing for this organization."