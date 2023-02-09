SCOTTSDALE -- The Super Bowl has gotten the better of Patrick Mahomes, even with a Vince Lombardi Trophy to his name. Mahomes has been through the highs and lows of Super Bowl glory, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a fourth-quarter comeback and getting blown out while seeing defenders in his face.

While Mahomes has just a 64.2 passer rating in the Super Bowl -- by far the lowest in any playoff round -- he's grown as a quarterback from those failures. Already a humble person, Mahomes grew from his last Super Bowl appearance -- when he compiled the lowest passer rating of his career (52.3).

"It was one of those moments in my career where I just tried to do too much," Mahomes said. "A lot of crazy plays happened and a lot of almost touchdowns that people talked about, but as the game went on I was trying to make stuff happen too early in the game and not just focusing on relying on my teammates.

"You can't do it all yourself. That's what I learned the most. You just have to really rely on your teammates -- and that's made me a better quarterback."

Mahomes faced more pressure in Super Bowl LV than in any other NFL game he's played. The Chiefs quarterback has been pressured 52 times in his two Super Bowls, using his athleticism to make plays and get out of trouble.

Now Mahomes is a more cerebral quarterback, having the ability to read a defense and allow his teammates to make plays. His third Super Bowl appearance could be the best yet.

"You just gotta be yourself. The Super Bowl is a huge game and everyone is excited for it. At the end of the day, it's a football game and you're playing with your teammates," Mahomes said. "Obviously you understand the stakes and you understand the pressure of it, but at the same time you just have to go out there and be yourself.

"If you do that and believe in your teammates, that will be enough."