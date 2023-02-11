When Super Bowl LVII kicks off in just one day, it will have plenty of intriguing storylines as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles -- arguably the two best teams in the NFL based on their win total and No. 1 seed in their respective conferences -- battle it out. Philadelphia and Kansas City each led its respective conference in points per game, setting the stage for an offensive shootout.

The Chiefs and Eagles both scored 546 points this season (regular season and postseason), and each team has six All-Pros -- including a Kelce brother and their quarterback. Philadelphia also has a historic pass rush with 78 sacks and has allowed the fewest passing yards per game for the franchise in a season since 2001-- showcasing talent on both sides of the ball.

Both Kansas City and Philadelphia have loaded rosters and plenty of players who are set to become free agents after the Super Bowl -- especially on the Eagles roster. These are the top free agents set to hit the open market at the conclusion of the Super Bowl.

21. DE Robert Quinn (Eagles)

Quinn didn't make the individual impact with the Eagles that they thought he would, yet Philadelphia has 61 sacks in the 12 games he's been on the roster. Quinn has just one sack and 24 pressures on the year, yet still commands double teams when he's in the game.

20. OT Andrew Wylie (Chiefs)

Wylie started at right tackle for the Chiefs as the weak link on the offensive line, allowing nine sacks and 42 pressures on the year. Wylie is better suited as a guard (started 35 games there in his five seasons), but is versatile on the offensive line since he can play tackle.

19. DT Linval Joseph (Eagles)

Joseph was brought in by the Eagles to stop the run, as the Eagles have allowed 114.4 rushing yards per game in the 10 games he's been on the roster -- improving the team in that area on the interior. Joseph had just three pressures and 0.5 sacks with the Eagles and is clearly a rotation piece at this stage in his career.

18. OT Andre Dillard (Eagles)

Dillard is a former first-round pick, but served as the backup left tackle on the Eagles this year to Jordan Mailata. He played just 34 snaps the whole season, but can be a quality starter at left tackle if given the opportunity.

17. DT Ndamukong Suh (Eagles)

The individual stats don't tell the entire story of Suh's impact on the defense, as Philadelphia has allowed just 114.4 rushing yards per game in the 10 games Suh has been on the roster (including postseason). The pass rush went on an absurd tear, recording 49 sacks in the 10 games since acquiring Suh. The defense has allowed just 19.1 points per game.

Suh has just one sack and nine pressures with the Eagles, but has upped his game in the postseason with two quarterback hits. He's still valuable in a reserve role.

16. S Marcus Epps (Eagles)

Epps won a starting job with the Eagles at safety and was the final piece on the No. 1 pass defense. Epps allowed a 114.6 passer rating in 650 coverage snaps and a career-high five pass touchdowns with no interceptions. Another year as a starter with the Eagles could benefit Epps.

15. DE Carlos Dunlap (Chiefs)

The 33-year-old Dunlap had the lowest sack total of his career (four) while tying for the fewest quarterback hits of his career (12). He also had 32 pressures as a rotational piece on the Chiefs edge rushing unit.

14. S Juan Thornhill (Chiefs)

Thornhill arguably had his best season since his rookie year, as he finished tied for a career-high with three interceptions and allowed just a 55.8% completion rate when opposing quarterbacks targeted him. The 63.0 passer rating allowed was also a career low. Thornhill will be one of the better value signings this offseason.

13. P Tommy Townsend (Chiefs)

A Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro punter this year, Townsend averaged 50.4 yards per punt and 45.4 net yards per punt -- ranking first in the league in the latter category. The 26-year-old Townsend will be arguably the best special teamer on the market.

12. WR Mecole Hardman (Chiefs)

Hardman has been a bright spot for the Chiefs in 2022, even if he's played just eight games (and will miss the Super Bowl). He has six touchdowns this season (four receiving, two rushing) and is an elite return man when utilized. Used mostly as a gadget player, Hardman can be a deep-ball receiver in an offense that needs one.

11. RB Jerick McKinnon (Chiefs)

McKinnon has revitalized his career with the Chiefs as a pass-catching back, having six consecutive games with a receiving touchdown (nine touchdowns during the stretch). He finished with a career-high 56 catches for 512 yards with nine touchdowns on the season and provides value as a pass blocker in the backfield. The 30-year-old McKinnon seems like a perfect fit to stay in Kansas City.

10. DT Fletcher Cox (Eagles)

Cox isn't the dominant defensive tackle he once was, yet he's still good enough to start in this league. Cox has 37 pressures and 14 quarterback hits with seven sacks, even if he was the forgotten pass rusher on an elite unit. Cox has one sack and five pressures this postseason, showcasing how valuable he is to the Eagles' defensive line.

9. G Isaac Seumalo (Eagles)

One of the best guards available in free agency, the versatile Seumalo can play both guard positions, center and even started a game at right tackle in his career. He's allowed just one sack and 17 pressures this year, even though his pressure rate allowed of 2.6% is a career high. Seumalo is one of the best interior linemen in this class.

Smith-Schuster took advantage of his one year with the Chiefs, notching 78 catches for 933 yards in 16 games. Excellent from the slot, Smith-Schuster can be explosive at times but hasn't been the same receiver he was early in his career with the Steelers, even though he had his most receiving yards in a season since 2018.

7. DE Brandon Graham (Eagles)

Graham had a comeback season at age 34, notching a career-high 11 sacks to go with 48 pressures, 16 quarterback hits, and 11 tackles for loss. It will be hard to replicate this productive of a season in the mid-30s for Graham, but he's backed it up this postseason with a sack and seven pressures.

Edwards has bolstered his free agency status with a monster season for the Eagles at middle linebacker, totaling 159 tackles, two sacks and seven passes defensed -- all career highs. This is coming on the heels of a 130-tackle season. The 99 solo tackles and 10 tackles for loss are also career highs.

5. RB Miles Sanders (Eagles)

A Pro Bowler for the first time, Sanders finished fifth in the NFL in rushing yards (1,269), and he averages 5.0 yards per carry for his career. While Sanders has shown at times that he can be a threat in the passing game, it's hard to ignore he's fifth amongst running backs in yards per touch (5.42) over the past four years. Sanders is a valuable back for any offense. In the postseason, Sanders has 28 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

The impact Gardner-Johnson made since converting to safety in the Eagles defense is the reason why he'll be one of the most coveted defensive backs on the market. Gardner-Johnson finished tied for the league lead in interceptions (six) despite missing five games, as opposing quarterbacks have just a 63.9 passer rating targeting him. Gardner-Johnson can line up in the slot and play safety, so his versatility is extremely valuable.

3. OT Orlando Brown (Chiefs)

Brown is one of the top free agent offensive tackles available, even if there's debate whether he should be a left tackle or not. Brown has allowed four sacks and 39 pressures this season while playing on the franchise tag. A vital part of protecting Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, Brown hasn't allowed a sack despite giving up nine pressures and having a pressure rate allowed of 10.1% (compared to 5.4% in the regular season).

2. DT Javon Hargrave (Eagles)

Hargrave is going to be one of the best pass rushing defensive tackles on the market, as he was one of four Eagles players to finish with 10-plus sacks on the season. He finished with 57 pressures and 11 sacks with a pressure percentage of 13.2% in the regular season. In the postseason, Hargrave has seven pressures and a sack with a pressure rate of 20%. Hargrave is set for a big payday in a month.

1. CB James Bradberry (Eagles)

Bradberry is the top free agent playing in this game and the top cornerback available this offseason. He leads the league in passer rating allowed this season (41.5, regular season and postseason), while opposing quarterbacks have completed just 44.4% of their passes targeting him. Listed as the Eagles' No. 2 cornerback, Bradberry is still a No. 1 corner.