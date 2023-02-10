1 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

He will be the MVP of the league and showed how he has grown as a quarterback by playing on one leg in the AFC Championship Game.

2 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs TE

He is the best tight end in the league and is on his way to Canton. How do you stop him? The Eagles have to prevent him from getting going.

3 Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs DT

He is a game-wrecker. He got two sacks against the Bengals and will be big against the good Eagles offensive line.

4 Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles C

He's not a big center, but he knows all the tricks and all the angles. He's the best in the league on the move and will be an integral part of the Eagles blocking Chris Jones.

5 Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles OT

He's the best right tackle in the NFL. He is playing injured, and he still doesn't give up pressures. He is a dominant player.

6 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

He emerged this season as an MVP candidate, a player who can beat you with his arms and his legs. Hurts made big strides as a passer this season.

7 Creed Humphrey Kansas City Chiefs C

In his second season, he's already one of the best centers in the game. In fact, he's close to Jason Kelce in terms of ability, which is saying something.

8 A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles WR

He came over in the trade from the Titans and quickly established himself as a star in the Philadelphia offense. He is big and powerful, which will challenge the young Chiefs secondary.

9 Haason Reddick Philadelphia Eagles OLB

He signed as a free agent this season and proved to be a major bargain with 16.5 sacks. He had two against the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game and will challenge Chiefs right tackle Andrew Wylie.

10 Joe Thuney Kansas City Chiefs OG

In his second season with the Chiefs after signing as a free agent, he is a smart veteran who is good both in pass protection and in the run game.

11 T.J. Edwards Philadelphia Eagles MLB

He is the most underrated player on the Philadelphia defense. He is fast and is having his best season, which could pay off big in free agency.

12 Darius Slay Philadelphia Eagles CB

In his second season with the Eagles, he played even better than he did a year ago. He's nicknamed "Big Play" Slay for a reason.

13 James Bradberry Philadelphia Eagles CB

He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles as a free agent and solidified the secondary. In fact, he is a big reason why the Eagles defense improved against the pass and had 70 sacks.



14 Jordan Mailata Philadelphia Eagles OT

He has emerged as a power player at left tackle for the Eagles. The former rugby player is a dominant run blocker who has improved in pass protection the past two years.

15 DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles WR

With A.J. Brown getting most of the attention, Smith quietly had a big second season. He caught 95 passes, the most ever for an Eagles receiver.

16 L'Jarius Sneed Kansas City Chiefs CB

He got hurt in the AFC title game, but he's expected back in the Super Bowl. He's a big corner who can line up and play in the slot or outside.

17 Josh Sweat Philadelphia Eagles DE

He's another of the underrated players on the Eagles defense. Haasan Reddick is the guy who gets the attention as the team's edge rusher, but Sweat isn't far behind.

18 Frank Clark Kansas City Chiefs DE

Call him postseason Frank Clark. He always seems to show up in the big games, registering 10.5 sacks in 11 postseason games since 2019.

19 Dallas Goedert Philadelphia Eagles TE

He missed five games this season because of injury, but played the final three regular-season games and had 10 catches and a touchdown in the two playoff games. He is a big threat in the middle of the field.



20 Trey Smith Kansas City Chiefs OG

This second-year player gives the Chiefs one of the best guard tandems in the league. He is a mauler in the run game and has improved in pass protection.

21 Javon Hargrave Philadelphia Eagles NT

He is having his best season in the league at the right time since he is a free agent after the Super Bowl. He can push the pocket from the inside, which is key against Patrick Mahomes.

22 Trent McDuffie Kansas City Chiefs CB

This rookie has had an impressive season in coverage, capable of locking up in man-to-man situations. He can play outside and in the slot.

23 Isaac Seumalo Philadelphia Eagles OG

This pending free agent is a good run player who can sometimes struggle in pass protection. The Eagles staff is said to love him, which could keep him around next season.

24 Orlando Brown Kansas City Chiefs OT

He played this season on the franchise tag and was solid if not special. He is a big, powerful man who will be challenged by the Eagles pass rush.

25 Juan Thornhill Kansas City Chiefs FS

After a down 2020 season, he has responded with two big-time seasons for the Chiefs. He teams with Justin Reid to give Kansas City a nice 1-2 veteran punch on the back end.

26 Landon Dickerson Philadelphia Eagles OG

He was named to the Pro Bowl after developing into a top-level guard. He will be important when the Eagles want to run the football.

27 Miles Sanders Philadelphia Eagles RB

He starts for the Eagles at running back, but they do it by committee. He's had some big games and is perfect for their style of offense.

28 Justin Reid Kansas City Chiefs SS

The Chiefs signed Reid as a free agent from the Texans last year and he responded with one of his best seasons. He filled the role of the departed Tyrann Mathieu.

29 JuJu Smith-Schuster Kansas City Chiefs WR

After signing a one-year deal as a free agent, Smith-Schuster was just OK for the Chiefs and hasn't done much in the postseason. He had two catches against Jacksonville and then left the Bengals game with a knee injury, but he should play against the Eagles.

30 Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Philadelphia Eagles FS

He can play safety and nickel, but will play safety in this one. He will be important in the battle against Travis Kelce. He's playing on a one-year deal, so showing up in the Super Bowl could be huge.

31 Avonte Maddox Philadelphia Eagles CB

He played in the NFC title game with a bad ankle and his foot was in a boot last week. But he is expected to play. When he's on the field, he's a top-tier nickel corner.

32 Marquez Valdes-Scantling Kansas City Chiefs WR

He is a speed threat in this offense, his first year with the team. He came up big in the AFC Championship Game and will stress the Eagles corners with his speed.

33 Isiah Pacheco Kansas City Chiefs RB

He is tough, physical runner who has improved as the season has moved along. This rookie seventh-round pick will be big if the Chiefs are to run the football.

34 Nick Bolton Kansas City Chiefs MLB

He isn't a big linebacker at 5-11, but he can run and cover. His speed will be huge against the Eagles offense.

35 Fletcher Cox Philadelphia Eagles DE

He isn't the player he used to be, not even close, but he is still capable of playing well for spurts. He had his worst season this year, but he is still more than capable of pushing the pocket.

36 Andrew Wylie Kansas City Chiefs OT

He's the weak link of the Chiefs line, which means it will be a real challenge against Haasan Reddick. Do they help him?

37 Marcus Epps Philadelphia Eagles SS

He's a steady player on the back end who is entering his free agent year. He's a good tackler in the run game, but can get beat in coverage.

38 Willie Gay Jr. Kansas City Chiefs OLB

He's better in coverage than he is in the run game. He has to hold up inside against the Eagles running attack and RPO game.

39 Kyzir White Philadelphia Eagles OLB

This former defensive back will be big in this game against Travis Kelce. He can run and cover, but he's been picked on some this season.

40 Kadarius Toney Kansas City Chiefs WR

When he's on the field, he's an electrifying player. The problem is he's hurt too much. He left the AFC Championship Game with an ankle injury, but should play in the Super Bowl.

41 Jaylen Watson Kansas City Chiefs CB

This rookie will be tested in a big way against A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. He had some rough games early in the season, but he's made big strides in coverage in the second half.

42 Quez Watkins Philadelphia Eagles WR

As the Eagles third receiver, he brings big-play ability because he can run. He will be a challenge if the Chiefs decide to double the two starters.

43 George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs DE

After a slow start to his rookie season, he improved in the second half. He's a good run defender and has shown more as a pass rusher down the stretch.

44 Derrick Nnadi Kansas City Chiefs DT